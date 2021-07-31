Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia Sells 5,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

