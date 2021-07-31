Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $392,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

