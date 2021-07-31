Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

