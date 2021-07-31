Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $257.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.92 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

