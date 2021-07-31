Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, reaching $79.50. 9,513,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,749. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

