Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.10

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$157.10 and last traded at C$156.34, with a volume of 7062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$152.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group to C$164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 104.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

About Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

