Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell acquired 3,028 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.