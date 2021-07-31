Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

