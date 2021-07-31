Colony Group LLC Has $756,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,132,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80.

