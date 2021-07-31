Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.