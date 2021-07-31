Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,994,000 after buying an additional 52,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY opened at $156.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.