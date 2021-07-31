Colony Group LLC Sells 8,364 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

