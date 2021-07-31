Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $247,092.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,570.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.01319801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00341927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00112597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

