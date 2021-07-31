Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

CXP traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 963,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

