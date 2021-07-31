Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $16.67 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

