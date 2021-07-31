Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,508. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.