Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

