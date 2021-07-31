Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Shares of CMCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 210.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.