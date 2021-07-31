Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

