Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $72.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

