Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ESXB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. Community Bankers Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

