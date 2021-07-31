Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 913,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

