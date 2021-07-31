Comparing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Motus GI and Adynxx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 135.68%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Adynxx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Adynxx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 449.08 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.60 Adynxx $2.22 million N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adynxx beats Motus GI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

