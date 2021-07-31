Comparing Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 6.41 $978.56 million N/A N/A Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $1.36 14.10

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Brilliance China Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

