Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Earnings Results

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 30,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,494. The company has a market cap of $137.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Task Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

