Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 2nd

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20.
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
