Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 2nd

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

