Conceal Trading Up 29.9% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $9,609.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,331,122 coins and its circulating supply is 11,704,276 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

