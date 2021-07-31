Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34.

