Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of Healthcare Services Group worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.10 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

