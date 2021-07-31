Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

