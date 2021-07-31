Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Hercules Capital worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 142,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 120.11%. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

