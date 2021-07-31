Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70.

