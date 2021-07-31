Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 10,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

