Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

