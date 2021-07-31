Contrasting Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49% Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43%

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 7.71 -$159.45 million $0.91 12.67 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.