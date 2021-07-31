Contrasting Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Finward Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.21 $16.60 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.50 $11.94 million $4.20 11.26

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 25.70% 12.12% 1.20% Salisbury Bancorp 28.81% 12.72% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

