ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 236.90 ($3.10) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.98. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

