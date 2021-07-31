Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.55. 1,545,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,030. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.