Cooper Financial Group Has $287,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.55. 6,771,030 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

