Cooper Financial Group Has $412,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

