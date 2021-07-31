Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $428.72. 1,566,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,499. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $429.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

