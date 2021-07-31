Cooper Financial Group Purchases 111 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.42. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

