Cooper Financial Group Sells 4,138 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.47 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

