Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.64.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

