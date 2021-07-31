Core Laboratories Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by 87.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.