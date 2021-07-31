CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Cowen

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of COR stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

