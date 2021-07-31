CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. 341,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,044 shares of company stock worth $733,096. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

