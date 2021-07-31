CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.20 million.

COR stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 341,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.70. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.