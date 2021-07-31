Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Short Interest Up 63.6% in July

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coro Global stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 4.02. Coro Global has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

