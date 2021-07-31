Corsicana & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

